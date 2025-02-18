A viral video shows the late Afenifere leader predicting how news of his passing would be announced, sparking widespread reactions

Adebanjo, a founding member of Afenifere and advocate for democracy, passed away peacefully at 96, leaving behind a rich political legacy

His family has confirmed his passing and is consulting with associates to plan a befitting funeral, with condolence registers opened in Lagos and Ogun

A video that surfaced online on Tuesday, February 18, captured the late Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, making a striking prediction about how news of his death would be announced.

In the clip, Adebanjo, in conversation with a woman believed to be his daughter, is heard saying, “Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, the controversial man, is gone. He died at the age of 90-something. He spoke last to his daughter.”

Moment Late Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo Predicted His Death and How It' ll Be Announced

The video has since sparked widespread reactions, with many expressing awe at the elder statesman’s foresight.

Adebanjo’s legacy and contributions

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a respected Yoruba leader and nationalist, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lekki, Lagos, on Friday, February 14, 2025. He was 96 years old.

Born on April 10, 1928, in Ijebu Ogbu Oke, Ogun state, Adebanjo played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He was a founding member of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group formed in response to the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Leadership reported.

A staunch advocate for democracy, justice, and true federalism, Adebanjo remained vocal about issues affecting Nigeria until his final days.

The family confirmed Adebanjo's death

The family confirmed his passing in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96,” the statement read.

Adebanjo, a distinguished lawyer, former organising secretary of the Action Group, and the national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

How Adebanjo's funeral would go

The family also disclosed that consultations are ongoing with Adebanjo’s friends, associates, and various interest groups across Nigeria and beyond to finalise plans for a befitting funeral. Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

A condolence register has been opened at his residence at 8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, as well as his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

The statement was signed on behalf of the family by Mrs Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

Adebanjo sacked as Afenifere leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of the Yoruba socio-political and cultural group Afenifere, has been sacked.

Afenifere sacked Adebanjo as its leader at its monthly meeting held at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the group, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

This came months after the controversies that trailed the preferred candidate of Adebanjo against the choice of many people in the group.

