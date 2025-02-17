Peter Obi, ex-VP Yemi Osinbajo and RCCG's Pastor Adeboye on Sunday, visited the residence of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Adebanjo in Lagos

Gbenga Daniel, Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, also visited the residence to commiserate with the family and honour the late Adebanjo

Photos of the development have emerged as Pa Adebanjo reportedly died on Friday morning, February 14, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos state

Lagos state - Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, on Sunday, February 16, visited the Lekki residence of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, to extend their condolences to his family.

Photo credit: @TheSerahIbrahim, @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, also visited the family.

Labour Party’s 2023 Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, were also spotted at the Adebanjo's residence on Sunday.

Rhodes-Vivour made this known in a post shared on his X page on Sunday, accompanied by photos.

He described the visit as an opportunity to honour the late statesman and pray for the family.

Rhodes-Vivour tweeted:

"Earlier today. we joined the Adebanjo family in thanksgiving and prayers for God's comfort and strength for the family."

Legit.ng reported that the visit came two days after the death of the 96-year-old Yoruba socio-cultural leader, who passed away on Friday, February 14, at his Lagos home.

Gbenga Daniel, others also visited Adebanjo's family

Other notable visitors included former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, Labour Party’s Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Also, an X user, SERAH IBRAHIM @TheSerahIbrahim, confirmed the visit on his X page.

He tweeted:

"HAPPENING NOW:

"Peter Obi, Pastor Adegboye, Yemi Osinbajo, Gbenga Daniel arrive at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s house to honour him."

See the photos below;

