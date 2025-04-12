The Lagos governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, is set to be honoured with a Yoruba traditional title in the state

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on social media announced that he will be coronated as the next Obalefun of Ijo Olorisa Agbaye

However, the Labour Party chieftain's announcement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians

Ikeja, Lagos - Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos in the 2023 general election, has disclosed that he will soon be coronated as the next Obalefun of Ijo Olorisa Agbaye.

Obalefun of Ijo Olorisa Agbaye means the king and leader of the gathering of the traditional worshippers of the world. In a short video, the Labour Party chieftain said he was welcoming chiefs from the Oba Akran's palace ahead of the coronation.

Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour to become a title holder in Lagos Photo Credit: @GRVLagosMedia

Source: Twitter

How Labour Party performed in 2023 election

Rhodes-Vivour took the second position in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos, coming ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran.

The Labour Party's hopes rose high following the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election, which was held two weeks before the governorship election.

One of the criticisms against Rhodes-Vivour during the election was that he was not of Yoruba origin. Now, being crowned a major Yoruba title and religion speaks volumes, causing reactions from some Nigerians.

On the other hand, the Oba Akran's palace is another royal family in Lagos capital, Ikeja. The royal family are popular in the capital city of Lagos.

The Labour Party chieftain took to social media to share the video and wrote:

"Gbadebo welcomes Baales’ from Oba Akran’s palace in preparation for his coronation as Obalefun of Ijo Olorisa Agbaye."

Nigerians reacted to Rhodes-Vivour's traditional title

Some of the reactions are listed below:

A Nigerian with the handle, @raysmill1481, wrote:

"Kabiyesi ooo. May you live long."

Sofowora Oladapo commented:

"Am I dreaming?? Is this the same Gbadebo Vivor of the 2023 Election?? But why coronate for something you vehemently condemned and opposed during the election? What has changed? Well, like the popular saying, ‘we all know what we are doing’; I now agree."

Aremo Amororo reacted:

"Finally, Gbarebo now love Fet1sh association, wants to be part of them. See Zik join Ogboni Confraternity, he was still reminded of his base in for governance in SE by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. You can't become anything politically in Lagos Yorubaland, Odi odi, afi seyin Egun."

IRON WILL commented:

"GRV is now fully titled in Lagos. Any ronu gangster that insults him will incur the wrath of the ancestors & some fine from the elders."

Awoist tweeted:

"Instead of writing in the second person, why not just say, 'I, some minutes ago, welcomed Baales from..." Don't make it obvious that you're managing the account for the incoming governor of Lagos State."

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng