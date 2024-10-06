Global site navigation

Tragedy Strikes: Ex-Minister Only Son Dies at 42 in Abuja Hospital
Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes: Ex-Minister Only Son Dies at 42 in Abuja Hospital

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • Richard Adamu Tallen, the only son of former Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, has passed away at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja
  • The cause of his death remains unknown, but he was placed on oxygen in the ICU on Friday night
  • Richard, a 42-year-old Computer Science graduate, is survived by his wife and three children whom he left behind

In a tragic turn of events, Richard Adamu Tallen, the only son of the immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has passed away.

Richard died on Sunday morning at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, following a period of hospitalization, the family confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Pauline Tallen’s only son, Richard, dies at 42 in Abuja
Pauline Tallen’s only son, Richard, dies at 42 in Abuja. Photo credit: X/Paul Tallen
Source: Twitter

The exact cause of his death remains unknown at this time. However, it was reported that Richard had been placed on oxygen in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday night.

Son of former women affairs minister

His alma mater, the Vom Old Boys’ Association (VOBA), also confirmed the news of his passing.

In a heartfelt message posted on their social media platform, VOBA stated, “On a very sad note, we regret to announce the sudden passing of our member, Mr Richard Adamu Tallen.

Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him. May the soul of Richard and all departed VOBA members RIP. Amen.”

Richard, a 42-year-old graduate of Computer Science from a United States university, is survived by his wife and three children.

The family has announced that burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

