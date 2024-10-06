Richard Adamu Tallen, the only son of former Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, has passed away at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja

In a tragic turn of events, Richard Adamu Tallen, the only son of the immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has passed away.

Richard died on Sunday morning at Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja, following a period of hospitalization, the family confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown at this time. However, it was reported that Richard had been placed on oxygen in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday night.

His alma mater, the Vom Old Boys’ Association (VOBA), also confirmed the news of his passing.

In a heartfelt message posted on their social media platform, VOBA stated, “On a very sad note, we regret to announce the sudden passing of our member, Mr Richard Adamu Tallen.

Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him. May the soul of Richard and all departed VOBA members RIP. Amen.”

Richard, a 42-year-old graduate of Computer Science from a United States university, is survived by his wife and three children.

The family has announced that burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

