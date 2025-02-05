President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate and the House of Representatives to allow the increment of the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to allow an increment in the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, read Tinubu's request letter during the plenary on Wednesday, February 5.

According to the letter, the president attributed the reason for the development to additional revenue generated by some key government agencies.

President Tinubu disclosed that the amount and the agencies are N1.4trillion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), N1.2 trillion from the Nigeria Customs Service, and N1.8trillion from other government-owned agencies

Akpabio then referred the letter to the Senate Committee on Appropriation, urging them to take a brief action on the president's request.

The Senate president then assured that the 2025 budget would be reviewed and passed before the end of February.

Senate resumed plenary

At the first plenary of the Senate in 2025, Akpabio said that the Upper Chamber must complete the electoral reform in 2025. The senator made the remark while addressing the lawmakers on Wednesday, January 15.

Akpabio reminded the lawmakers that one of the Red Chamber's priorities is the speedy passage of the 2025 appropriation bill. He urged the lawmakers to make a renewed commitment to the legislative affairs.

The Senate President urged his colleagues to make the aspirations of those with fewer privileges a reality through the laws they pass. He maintained that the legislature can make Nigeria the pride of Africa and a beacon of hope to the world.

Akpabio speaks on visiting Tinubu

He recalled that during the break, the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on behalf of the lawmakers. He said the president also sent his wishes and greetings to the lawmakers.

According to him, Nigeria was currently going through trials that would shock the world in a short period of time. He then expressed the optimism that the challenges before Nigeria were with seeds of opportunities and that the country would triumph.

He maintained that passing the 2025 budget was of the utmost importance to the lawmakers. To him, the budget has the potential to restore Nigeria's lost economic glory. He described the budget as a major instrument in igniting prosperity, securing peace, and laying the foundation for a strong and resilient Nigeria.

Knocks as lawmakers sing Tinubu's mandate songs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu was assured of the National Assembly's support for his administration on Wednesday, December 13, 2024.

This came as senators and House of Representatives members sang the Nigerian leader's mandate song during his 2025 budget presentation to the legislature.

Some Nigerians have condemned the national assembly members' singing of Tinubu's mandate songs, and some have also criticised the budget's content.

