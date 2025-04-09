President Bola Tinubu has been predicted to have the chance of changing the constitution and contesting for a third term in office

President Bola Tinubu has been predicted to have over 50 per cent chances of returning to power in the 2027 general election. Eniola Daniel, a political commentator, commented in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

According to Daniel, the president also has over 40 per cent chances of changing the constitution to contest for a third term in office. He added that this would be possible as long as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas remained the leaders of the National Assembly.

How many times can Nigeria's president be sworn in?

Presently, Nigeria's constitution does not allow the president or governor to contest for the office more than twice, eight years. President Tinubu first contested for the office of the number one citizen in the country and would only be allowed to hold the office for another four years after 2027, except the constitution is amended to accommodate a third term.

While predicting the chances of the president in the next election, Daniel noted that poverty and poor education are major factors why Tinubu may still gather more votes in the northern part of Nigeria. According to Daniel, religious sentiment is another factor. He said:

"Tinubu has over 50 per cent chance of returning in 2027 as Nigerian President and equally has over 40 per cent of even changing the constitution to go for a third term, as long as Godswill Akpabio remains the Senate President, Tajudeen Abass as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"Tinubu had enviable numbers from the north in the 2023 Presidential election, and he might have the same numbers in 2027 because it’s easier to pacify the north than any other region. Northerners listen to their leaders than people in the south, where snatching of ballot boxes is mostly carried out by candidates."

Why the North will vote for Tinubu

Danie further alleged that the north will vote for Tinubu because of the poor education system in the region.

He said:

"Average Northerners do not care much about education, and Bola Tinubu understands this so well that he will rather feed them than help them get an education. This is not his doing, but how the north has been structured by their elites.

"One thing that worked for Tinubu in 2023 that the majority of the candidates failed to realise is that he tapped into the religious sentiment of the north by building mosques and convincing northern clerics to preach about him as a better Muslim than Atiku Abubakar, and the same tactics will work for him in 2027.

"The voting population in the north will jump at candidates sharing food rather than those preaching development, production and education,n and Tinubu is smart enough to understand this. Tinubu is smart enough to deploy his son, Seyi Tinubu, earlier to hand over packs of cooked food to Northerners; this is the effect of indoctrination."

