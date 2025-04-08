Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has debunked rumours of defecting to the APC, with insiders revealing he may emulate Nyesom Wike’s approach

While national ambitions remain uncertain, Saraki is said to be concentrating on rebuilding his political base in Kwara State after significant losses in 2019 and 2023

Despite defections and political setbacks, PDP leaders in Kwara maintain that Saraki remains committed to the party and that preparations are underway to contest all elective positions in 2027

As Nigeria’s political temperature rises ahead of the 2027 general elections, fresh speculation surrounds the future of former Senate President Bukola Saraki — particularly whether he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the increasingly talked-about Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Despite his relatively low profile in recent months, insiders reveal that Saraki is far from being politically dormant.

Rather, he is “watching carefully,” playing a long game — one rooted in strategy and timing.

Rumours of APC return debunked

During a private gathering in Ilorin at Saraki’s Broadway residence — following the Nikkah ceremony of Sheikh Suleiman Faruk Onikijipa — the former Senate President reportedly dismissed any suggestion of returning to the APC, as reported by Daily Trust.

“We discussed it during the meeting and he debunked it. The story is just being pushed by APC actors who want to create confusion," a senior political ally said.

Another source added that Saraki has little faith in the prospects of opposition parties forming a viable new platform before 2027.

“He believes Tinubu won’t let INEC register any new party before the next election. And many sitting governors are loyal to the President — they’re unlikely to fund any new movement.”

Is Saraki playing the ‘Wike card’?

Multiple insiders suggest that Saraki may be positioning himself to adopt a strategy similar to that of Minister Nyesom Wike — maintaining his PDP membership while aligning tactically with the ruling APC.

“With what is on ground, the Saraki political dynasty is likely to adopt the Wike model. We are not leaving PDP. But like Wike and Makinde, we may work across party lines if it serves our interest," one source said

They also ruled out a possible defection to the SDP, noting that the party does not currently fit into Saraki’s calculations.

“He’s not planning to join SDP. But things can shift fast in politics.”

Focus on Kwara, not the presidency

While some believe Saraki’s national ambition is not yet extinguished, his current focus appears to be on rebuilding his once-formidable political structure in Kwara state.

“That his silence is deliberate. National politics is important, but Kwara is just as significant.

“He’s watching the coalition talks carefully and will make a decision that suits the moment," another insider explained.

Party leaders reaffirm commitment to PDP

Despite Saraki’s silence, key PDP figures in Kwara are insisting that the dynasty is alive — and ready.

Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, PDP Chairman in Kwara, stated:

“In Kwara, all elective positions will be contested. There will be no imposition of candidates.”

Similarly, PDP spokesperson Olushola Adewara said:

“He is not in any other place. We are very prepared as a party for the next election.”

Is Saraki's dynasty dead?

Political analysts and loyalists believe Saraki still has time and tools to bounce back — but only with proactive restructuring.

Dr. Bakare Adebola, National Secretary of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), said:

“No dynasty dies in politics unless it chooses to. Saraki needs to avoid waiting until the last minute like in 2019. They should start ringing the bell with the name again.”

He pointed to Kano's Kwankwasiyya movement as an example of political resurgence.

Ex-LP gov candidate returns to PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) Enugu state governorship candidate in 2023, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edeoga officially rejoined the PDP weeks after meeting with the leadership od the ruling party in Enugu state.

