Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, has denied speculations that Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is planning to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Tanko made the clarification on Monday during his appearance on The Morning Brief, a programme aired on Channels Television.

Obidient movement: Obi remains Labour Party

His response followed claims by Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential flagbearer of the SDP, who alleged that close associates of Obi were in talks with his party.

"As far as I am concerned, His Excellency, Peter Obi, is a member of the Labour Party. It remains so until there is any other thing that may come up,” Tanko said during the broadcast.

He also disclosed that Labour Party leaders are expected to hold a meeting this week to clarify their position, especially in light of recent developments within the party.

“There is going to be a meeting—possibly within the week—by the leaders of the party to make fundamental positions clear to everyone. I think it’s in line with the position of the Supreme Court ruling and that, of course, will put the whole matter to rest,” he added.

Crisis in Labour Party sparks defection rumours

The Labour Party has been navigating internal conflicts that have split its leadership into opposing camps. Just last week, the Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeal judgment that had affirmed Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Following the ruling, a caretaker committee led by Nenadi Usman—reportedly backed by Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti—hailed the decision as a win for party reformation.

The Labour Party caucus in the House of Representatives also welcomed the judgement, calling it a much-needed step towards unity and progress.

No official word on defection plans

Despite the swirling rumours, no official confirmation has been made regarding Obi’s potential defection or talks with the SDP.

Tanko emphasized that any such move would be communicated directly and transparently if it were to occur.

