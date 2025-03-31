Just In: Former Labour Party Governorship Candidate Returns to PDP
Enugu state - The Labour Party (LP) Enugu state governorship candidate in 2023, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Edeoga officially rejoined the PDP weeks after meeting with the leadership od the ruling party in Enugu state.
Edeoga had defected to the Labour Party (LP) after losing at the PDP primary election to Peter Mbah, who eventually won the gubernatorial election.
The LP candidate mounted a formidable challenge against Governor Mbar in closely contested election.
As reported by News Central, the PDP state chairman, Hon. Martin Chukwunweike, visited Edeoga at his Enugu residence.
Chukwunweike urged Edeoga to return to the PDP, describing it as his political family.
Edeoga consulted LP stakeholders in his Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, presenting both political options to them last week.
The stakeholders expressed a stronger preference for his return to the PDP.
Edeoga arrived at the PDP secretariat in Enugu On Monday, March 31, 2025.
He described his comeback as a “homecoming.”
It was gathered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state had also courted Edeoga.
The APC had attempted to bring him into their fold to challenge the PDP and Mbah in the 2027 gubernatorial election.
