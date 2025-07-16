Chelsea received a replica of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy instead of the original after their victory in the final

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was involved in the celebrations, later disclosed the whereabouts of the authentic trophy

FIFA has not yet clarified whether the Blues will retain the replica permanently or if it must be returned

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump was presented with the original tournament trophy before the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup kicked off.

Following Chelsea’s 3-0 win in the final on Sunday, Trump participated in the medal presentation ceremony.

He disclosed that the original trophy had been brought to the White House in March as part of FIFA’s promotional tour for the expanded Club World Cup.

Reece James of Chelsea FC holds the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory as U.S. President Donald Trump interacts with Robert Sanchez. Photo by David Ramos.

During that visit, Trump praised FIFA President Gianni Infantino and called him “the king of soccer, in a certain way.”

He further stated that the world's football governing body allowed him to keep the original trophy permanently.

Trump told DAZN via AS:

“They asked me, ‘Can you keep this trophy in the Oval Office?’ Then I said, ‘Are you coming to pick it up?’ And they said, ‘We’re never picking it up, you can keep it forever in the Oval – we’re making a new one,’”

“And they made a new one. That was exciting – but right now, the original is in the Oval.”

Meanwhile, amid the speculation, FIFA has not confirmed whether the trophy Chelsea received differs from the one at the White House, per TouchlineX.

In UEFA tournaments, original trophies are presented during ceremonies but later exchanged for replicas under strict regulations, such as UEFA’s Article 11.

Adding to the controversy, footage from the final appeared to show Trump pocketing a winner’s medal.

Further reports claim that Trump spent over 20 minutes in Chelsea’s dressing room after the Blues defeated PSG to win the ultimate prize.

Some players jokingly stated that the U.S. president acted as if he had played in the game.

His security detail reportedly hindered journalists from conducting post-match interviews, further frustrating the team.

Did Trump’s role overshadow Chelsea’s triumph?

Trump’s prominent involvement in Chelsea’s Club World Cup celebrations left football fans with mixed reactions.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and U.S. President Donald Trump hold onto the FIFA Club World Cup trophy following the Final match between Chelsea FC and PSG. Photo by Michael Regan.

Some argue his presence, including lingering in the dressing room and taking a medal, shifted focus from the team’s historic 3-0 victory.

Many supporters feel FIFA’s decision to involve a political figure in a football event robbed the world champions of their moment.

Others likened the title celebrations to a political rally.

Chelsea stars to earn big

