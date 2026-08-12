Yakubu Aiyegbeni Snubs Victor Osimhen, Mikel Obi in His All-Time Super Eagles XI
- Yakubu Aiyegbeni selected his all-time Super Eagles XI in a video shared on X by the Nigerian national team account
- The former striker made a surprising call at right-back while overlooking one of Nigeria's most decorated midfielders
- Yakubu acknowledged Victor Osimhen as one of Nigeria's best strikers despite leaving him out of the squad
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Former Nigeria striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has revealed the Super Eagles starting XI he considers the greatest of all time, with a few notable omissions drawing attention.
Yakubu is best remembered internationally for an open-goal miss against South Korea during the 2010 FIFA World Cup group stage, a moment widely considered to have cost Nigeria a place in the knockout rounds.
However, his more than a decade-long service to the national team and his goal record remain a significant part of Super Eagles history.
His 58 caps for Nigeria between 2000 and 2012 and his goal tally of 21 rank him fourth among the country's all-time top scorers.
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Aiyegbeni’s Super Eagles all-time XI
The 43-year-old was asked to name his dream lineup in a video posted on X by the Super Eagles official account.
Yakubu placed Vincent Enyeama between the posts without hesitation, calling him one of the finest goalkeepers Africa produced during that era.
The back four featured Bright Osayi-Samuel at right-back alongside Joseph Yobo, Danny Shittu and Celestine Babayaro, with Osayi-Samuel's inclusion standing out as the most unexpected selection in the defensive line.
In the middle of the park, Yakubu passed over John Mikel Obi, one of the most celebrated Nigerian midfielders of the modern era, in favour of Sunday Oliseh and Austin Jay Jay Okocha. The two former captains were tasked with anchoring defence and driving the team forward, respectively.
Out wide, he went for Julius Agahowa and Finidi George, and in attack, he paired himself with Nwankwo Kanu as the two central strikers.
Despite leaving Victor Osimhen out of the final eleven, Yakubu was generous in his assessment of the Galatasaray forward, naming him among the best strikers Nigeria has produced. Obafemi Martins also received an honourable mention from the former Premier League forward.
Aiyegbeni slams Chelle's voodoo claims
Legit.ng previously reported that Yakubu Aiyegbeni slammed Eric Chelle after the manager claimed that DR Congo did voodoo against Nigeria.
The Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties in the World Cup playoff, and Chelle claimed that he went against the opponents’ officials because of their diabolical acts.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.