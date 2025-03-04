The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the PDP and Dr. Asue Ighodalo's petition challenging Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory

The PDP claimed irregularities in 765 polling units and accused INEC of failing to counter evidence of tampered results, urging the tribunal to annul the election

The APC accused PDP supporters of planning to disrupt the tribunal's proceedings, calling on security agencies to prevent any attempts to influence the judgment

FCT, Abuja - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, has reserved its judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the September 2024 governorship poll.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, announced the decision to reserve judgment on Tuesday, March 4, following the conclusion of final arguments by all parties involved.

Justice Kpochi assured that a date for delivering the verdict would be communicated in due course.

Edo guber: Petitioners cite widespread irregularities

Presenting arguments on behalf of the PDP and Ighodalo, senior lawyer Ken Mozia insisted that the election was marred by significant irregularities affecting 765 polling units out of the 4,519 across the state, Guardian reported.

“The tribunal's concern should not only be about percentages but about the extent of irregularities proven during the hearing,” Mozia argued.

He pointed to alleged manipulations during the collation process, claiming figures recorded at polling units (on Form EC8A) were tampered with at higher collation levels (Forms EC8B).

Mozia stressed that all documents presented by the petitioners had been certified by INEC and argued that the commission failed to counter the claims with substantial evidence, Vanguard reported.

“This case isn't about producing a separate result; it's about questioning the credibility of what INEC uploaded to its Result Viewing (IReV) portal,” he said, calling on the tribunal to annul the election.

INEC, APC Dispute Claims

On the other side, counsel for INEC, Kanu Agabi, defended the election, asserting that the PDP's claims lacked factual support.

“They failed to provide the original results they claim were altered. Without concrete evidence, this petition cannot succeed,” Agabi stated.

Similarly, counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Okala, described the petition as baseless and insufficient to challenge the outcome of the election.

“Only five polling unit agents were presented as witnesses out of over 4,000 units. That's not strong enough to overturn a valid election,” Okala submitted.

Edo guber: PDP stands Firm

Despite the opposition’s stance, PDP chieftain Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor expressed confidence in the case presented before the tribunal.

“We are pleased with how the proceedings went and firmly believe we have made a solid case. We await the judgment with optimism,” he said.

APC warns of alleged disruption plot

Meanwhile, the Edo state chapter of the APC has accused supporters of the PDP and Dr. Ighodalo of planning to interfere with the tribunal process.

In a statement issued on Monday, APC state chairman Emperor Jarret Tenebe alleged that opposition elements were plotting to cause unrest aimed at swaying the tribunal's outcome.

“We are aware of plans to disrupt proceedings. The security agencies must act to safeguard the tribunal and the peace of the state,” Tenebe urged.

He further called on the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Army to stay vigilant and prevent any threats to the legal process.

Okpebholo shares how he won Edo election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Governor Monday Okpebholo, claimed that a day after the keenly contested September 21, 2024, governorship election, he found a dead bat in his bedroom.

Okpebholo said he saw the flying mammal while awaiting the results of the 2024 Edo state governorship election, but God saved him.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain urged Edo residents and lovers of democracy globally to always put their trust only in God.

