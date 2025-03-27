There are ongoing plans to replace Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

It is gathered that powerful forces from outside Aso Rock known to be friends of President Bola Tinubu are working with insiders in the presidency to get Yakubu's replacement

The plotters are allegedly looking for a replacement who can compromise the outcome of the 2027 general election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly shopping for replacement for Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Yakubu’s tenure as INEC chairman ends in November, 2025 when he will have served two terms.

A former South-South governor and a member of the class of 1999 is said to be heading the INEC replacement gang. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/INEC

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the plan is to appoint a yes-man to take over from Yakubu when he leaves office.

The plan for Yakubu’s replacement is to allegedly compromise the 2027 general election.

It is gathered that forces pulling the strings from outside Aso Rock Presidential Villa are known friends of President Tinubu.

According to Vanguard, the arrowhead of this move is a former South-South governor and a member of the class of 1999.

The plotters are pursuing the nomination and confirmation of a malleable individual as Yakubu’s successor for the plan to compromise the 2027 election to succeed.

A number of names are already being put forward for possible consideration including individuals who have served as National Commissioners of the Commission, and Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs.

Unfortunately, these individuals did not cover themselves in glory during their tenure.

The plotters are allegedly considering these individuals because of the extent of their malleability.

What 1999 Constitution says about appointing INEC chairman

Section 154(1) and (2) of the Constitution explained the procedures of how the president can appoint an INEC chairman and members of the Commission.

“The president shall consult the Council of State”, and such appointment again “shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate.”

The Constitution clearly stated under the Third Schedule, Paragraph 14, that INEC members “shall be persons of unquestionable integrity” and “shall not be members of a political party.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu asked the Senate to approve the dismissal of three suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over alleged misconduct.

The RECs facing dismissal are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto), who were suspended for their roles in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu’s letter, read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urges swift action. Lawmakers are expected to deliberate and decide on the request soon.

Isaac Fayose suggests VDM as INEC chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social commentator Isaac Fayose shared the role social critic Verydarkman (VDM) could play if he was appointed as the chairman of INEC.

He complained about how corruption has bedevilled every part of the country.

Fayose noted that no sector has not been bastardised and he gave examples of some notable figures who are in prisons outside of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng