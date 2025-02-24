Social commentator Isaac Fayose has complained about how corruption has bedeviled the country

He noted that no sector has not been bastardised and he gave examples of some notable figures who are in prisons outside of Nigeria

Fayose also shared the role social critic Verydarkman (VDM) can play if he is appointed as the chairman of INEC

Social commentator Isaac Fayose has suggested that social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), should be the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Isaac, who is the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state Ayo Fayose, noted that no corrupt politician will be re-elected if VDM occupies the INEC chairman role.

Isaac Fayose lambasts Nigerian politicians

According to Fayose, every sector of the country is corrupt. He gave an instance of how an Osun monarch, Oba Joseph Oloyede, is currently in a US prison for alleged fraud.

He added that a pastor was also in detention outside the country. Hence, he stated that VDM's assumption as INEC chairman will help to put the right people in power.

Watch Isaac's video below:

Reactions to Isaac-Fayose's INEC role for VDM

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Isaac Fayose suggests that VDM becomes the chairman of INEC below:

@topt09 reacted:

"I have a believe VDM will be the future EFCC boss."

@utmostdecasual commented:

"Is it VDM that lavishly spent NGO money? Or the one that do man? Dey play."

@arowealth said:

"Nobody is above jail in America expect 9ja."

@mikeozemwogie2019 stated:

"Thank God that you too attest to VDM integrity."

@asorock_big said:

"People go full prison oh."

@4matic_boss reacted:

"With due respect sir every man has a prize, if you give @verydarkblackman 100Billion Naira He go do same corruption ....it takes fear of God to avoid temptation in these offices @isaacfayoseoriginal_."

@emma_ndudim commented:

"VDM prison go full o."

@goddesss_of_dawn stated:

"Dream that can NEVER come thru in naija."

@durojayedaniel commented:

"VDM next president biko."

@nnamillin_emmanuel stated:

"Even if one VDM is there the system will frustrate him. We need more VDM."

Isaac Fayose wades into VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac had shared his take on the drama between VDM and the human rights activist Femi Falana.

The brother of former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, made a video where he asked VDM to hold on tight for victory.

He also shared some details about Falz's dad and his brother, cryptically noting that the time of the young has come.

