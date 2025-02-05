President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve the dismissal of three suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over alleged misconduct

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate’s approval to sack three suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from Abia, Adamawa, and Sokoto states.

The request, which was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was read during Wednesday’s plenary session.

RECs accused of misconduct

The affected officials include:

Ike Uzochukwu (Abia) Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa) Nura Ali (Sokoto)

The trio had been suspended due to alleged misconduct during the 2023 general elections.

What's Tinubu's justification for their sack?

In his letter to the Senate, Tinubu explained that the RECs had been under suspension since March 2022, prior to his administration’s assumption of office.

“The Senate is invited to note that the three Resident Electoral Commissioners have been suspended for misconduct since March 2022, before the advent of the current administration,” the letter read.

He urged the lawmakers to expedite action on the request, stating:

“While I trust that the Senate will consider this request expeditiously, please accept, distinguished senators and distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

With the request now before the Senate, lawmakers are expected to deliberate on the matter in the coming days, which could lead to the official dismissal of the suspended officials.

