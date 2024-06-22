The Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf earlier announced that Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the Emir of Kano state

This declaration follows a Federal High Court ruling by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, delivered on Thursday, which quashed the 15th Emir Ado Bayero's dethronement and sacked Sanusi

In a new development, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has broken his silence on the ongoing tussle between him and the deposed emir, Bayero

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that he is unbothered whether he is removed again as long as the Kano Emirate remains one.

I don’t care if I’m removed again - Sanusi

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made this disclosure in an interview with The Sun Newspaper.

In the interview published on Saturday, June 22, Sanusi II blamed the crisis rocking the Emirate on the immediate past administration in Kano state led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Recall that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman on Thursday, declared the actions taken by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on May 23, 2024, as “null and void”.

The court also voided the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 that reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

But speaking after the controversial court ruling, Sanusi explained:

"For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow. Another governor can come tomorrow and say that he has removed me, it doesn’t matter. But I am happy if he does not touch the emirate.

"I am happy that I will not leave a history that it was during my time that these 1000 years of history was destroyed. So, I am grateful to this government, grateful to this Assembly that they have corrected that, that we have the emirate restored to what it was and Insha’Allah that when I die or when I leave, the person who inherits will inherit what we had. It’s about the system, not about me or about any individual."

