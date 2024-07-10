There was a drama in Rano Emirate as residents chased out a representative appointed by Emir Sanusi amidst his ongoing legal battle

Despite efforts by Rano LGA officials to facilitate the representative's acceptance, the situation escalated as residents reportedly stoned the delegation and vandalized their vehicles

Authorities, including the state police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, is yet to comment on the incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Residents of the Rano Emirate reportedly chased out a man posted by the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, to run their scrapped Emirate pending the determination of a court case on the emirate crisis in the state.

Sanusi’s representative visited Rano, the disbanded Emirate and was chased out. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

The unfortunate development occurred on Tuesday, July 8.

What really happened to Sanusi’s representative?

As reported by PremiumTimes, the representative arrived in the town on Tuesday morning, and was escorted by top political appointees from the area, including the senior special assistant to the governor on private schools, Ibrahim Yaluwa, and the local council caretaker chairperson, Dahiru Yakubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, things took to a different turn when some angry residents stoned the team members shortly after local government officials set up a tent in front of the palace of the sacked Rano emir for the representative to receive allegiance from village heads.

How Sanusi’s representative was chased out of Rano

On Wednesday, a resident, Sabiu Ibrahim, explained what really happened.

According to the resident, the delegation was forced to retreat to the local government secretariat under police protection.

“He entered the town through Kibiya Local Government Area instead of the main Kano road,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“They ran to the local government secretariat, where he briefly stayed before he was escorted out by the police DPO.”

Sanusi’s representative: What did the mob damage?

The mob vandalised the official Prado SUV of the district head of Rano, Mannir Abubakar, that conveyed the emir’s representative, Daily Trust reported.

Another resident, Garba Rano, said the mob also vandalised motorcycles belonging to members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the local government area.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, is yet to release a statement concerning the matter.

“What I’ll do if I’m removed again,” Emir Sanusi speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sanusi II said that he is unbothered whether he is removed again as long as the Kano Emirate remains one.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made this disclosure in an interview with The Sun Newspaper.

In the interview published on Saturday, June 22, Sanusi II blamed the crisis rocking the Emirate on the immediate past administration in Kano state led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Source: Legit.ng