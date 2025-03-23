Breaking: Tears as Katsina State Governor Radda's Mother Dies
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
Katsina, Katsina state - Dikko Umar Radda, governor of Katsina state, has lost his mother, Hajia Safara'u Radda.
Isah Miqdad, Radda's former aide on digital media, announced the sad news via his known X handle on Sunday morning, March 23.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
