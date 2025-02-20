The Katsina State Hisbah Board has imposed a statewide ban on nightclub activities to uphold religious and societal values, effective immediately

Hisbah Commander-General Aminu Usman stated that the ban aims to curb immoral behaviour, enhance security, and maintain societal norms, with strict penalties for violators

In July 2024, Hisbah also banned pr0stitution and gambllng, emphasizing its commitment to enforcing moral standards and monitoring unconventional hairstyles in the state

Katsina, Katsina state - The Katsina State Hisbah Board has issued a statewide ban on nightclub activities, emphasizing the need to uphold religious and societal values.

Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, February 19, directing nightclub operators to cease operations immediately.

Why did Hisbah declared a ban?

According to Usman, the decision was made to curb behaviours deemed immoral, protect societal norms, and address security concerns across the state, Premium Times reported.

“The board has made it clear that violators will face strict consequences, and security agencies have been directed to ensure full enforcement of this directive,” he stated.

He further explained that the Commissioner for Internal Security and other law enforcement agencies such as the Nigerian Army, Police, others, had been notified to facilitate compliance.

“This measure is part of broader efforts to maintain peace, security, and a morally upright society in Katsina State,” Usman added.

Previous actions by Hisbah

This is not the first time Hisbah has taken steps to regulate public behavior in the state. In July 2024, the board banned pr0stitution and gambllng, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining moral standards, The Cable reported.

At the time, Hisbah also warned that individuals with unconventional hairstyles would be monitored and necessary actions taken against them.

Hisbah arrests Jigawa commissioner

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has been arrested for allegedly having love affairs with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu in an uncompleted building in Kano state.

The Kano Hisbah Director General, Abba Sufi, said Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman on Friday, October 18. According to The Nation, Sufi said the commissioner was arrested through intelligence tracking after the woman's husband filed a series of complaints of his “nefarious acts” with his wife.

Sufi explained that the woman's husband, Nasiru Bulama filed the complaint with the , the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Hisbah Board that the commissioner was having illicit affair with the mother of his two children.

