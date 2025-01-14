Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested five officials of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue

The five Internal Revenue officials were accused of diverting N1.3 billion belonging to the Katsina state government

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations

Katsina state - Five officials of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue have been arrested over the alleged diversion of N1.3 billion belonging to the Katsina state government.

Operatives of the Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the suspects following a petition from the Katsina state government.

The anti-graft agency identified the suspects as Rabiu Abdullahi, Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro, Ibrahim Aliyu, and Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda-led government alleged that the suspects colluded and diverted N1,294,337,676.53 accruing to the state from the World Health Organization, Medicins Sans Frontiers, Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC on Monday, January 13.

Explaining how the suspects carried out the alleged fraud, the EFCC said:

“Preliminary investigation by the Commission showed that Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Director of Collections of the Board and current Permanent Secretary of the Board authorized the opening of l a bank account in the name of ''BOIRS'' at Sterling bank where he allegedly designated Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Director of Revenue Account and Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro as sole signatories to the account. Subsequently, the account became the primary channel through which all the funds were allegedly funneled to the main beneficiary NADIKKO General Suppliers, a company owned and controlled by Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri, an Assistant Director of Career Skills/Staff Welfare of the Board.”

“Investigation further revealed that Nura Lawal and his company ''NADIKKO'' became the principal conduits used to launder the stolen funds. These laundered funds were traced to the various bank accounts of the suspects.”

The EFCC disclosed that the suspects are currently being detained at its Kano Zonal Command and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Nigerians react as EFCC arrests revenue officials

Corruption starts and ends in the North .

They will definitely be granted bail and case closed

The amount of money the EFCC was paying and is still paying the casual workers and when I wrote letter to them pleading with them to give the casual workers appointment letter the Makurdi zonal director sack me from work after serving them for 6 years without benefits.

Abuse of naira: EFCC invites billionaire Okoya's sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC extended an invitation to the sons of Nigerian billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya over an alleged abuse of naira.

The Okoya brothers, Subomi and Wahab, were alleged to have abused the naira while making a promotional video for a song yet to be released.

Michael Wetkas, the acting director of the EFCC in Lagos, signed the invitation to the billionaire's children in a letter.

