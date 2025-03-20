Newly appointed Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (retd.) vows to restore law and order in Rivers State

Ibas emphasizes working with key stakeholders to ensure stability and security in the state

President Tinubu cites constitutional authority to suspend Governor Fubara and appoint Ibas amid escalating political tensions

Port Hacourt, Rivers state – The newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (retd.), has pledged to restore law and order in the state amid the ongoing political crisis involving former Governor Nyesom Wike, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and other key political figures.

Ibas vows commitment to Rivers stability

Rivers military administrator Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas vows to take two actions amid the conflict between Wike, Fubara, and others. Photo credit: @GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC/@EkweEte

Source: Twitter

Speaking to State House correspondents after his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Ibas emphasized that his primary duty is to ensure peace and stability in Rivers State.

“We know the circumstances that led to why we are here, and Mr. President made it clear in his broadcast.

“If the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state, then for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, that is the utmost task that I have," he stated.

Collaboration with stakeholders

The retired naval chief assured that he would work with relevant stakeholders to address the crisis and restore order.

“We will work together with other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order, security, and stability to the people and government of Rivers State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Tinubu’s justification for state of emergency amid backlash

President Bola Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing the prolonged political tensions and governance breakdown in the state.

The President also announced the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly members, citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution as the basis for his decision, Vanguard reported.

“The escalating situation in Rivers State demands decisive action. The federal government cannot stand by while lawlessness disrupts governance,” Tinubu said in his address.

The decision to impose emergency rule has sparked mixed reactions, with some stakeholders supporting the federal government’s intervention, while opposition groups and civil society organizations have raised concerns over democratic governance in the state.

Rivers military administrator Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas to take two actions amid Wike-Fubara power struggle. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Ibas has reassured residents that his administration will act in the best interests of the people, urging calm and cooperation, Punch reported.

“My mandate is to ensure that Rivers State remains peaceful and that governance functions smoothly. I urge everyone to support this effort as we work towards restoring order,” he added.

With the National Assembly expected to deliberate on the emergency rule, the coming weeks will determine the future of governance in Rivers State.

Fubara, family, move out of Rivers govt house

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspended Rivers state governor, Sir Similanayi Fubara, along with his family and security details, have moved out of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Sources said Fubara moved out on Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025, as the new Sole Administrator, Admiral Ekwe Ibas (rtd) set up to take charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng