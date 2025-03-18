Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly over a plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The PDP accused the pro-Nyesom Wike’s lawmakers of escalating political tensions with the impeachment plot, rather than pursuing peace.

The PDP Chairman in Rivers, Chief Nname Ewor, stated this during a news conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Ewor said the impeachment notice issued to Fubara is not part of the Supreme Court’s ruling to resolve the political crises rocking Rivers state.

“They should accept the re-presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by Gov. Fubara on March 19, and withdraw their impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy.

“The impeachment notice is not part of the Supreme Court’s ruling, and the plot will not bring progress to Rivers State,”

He lamented that the impeachment move is coming when Governor Fubara and his team are busy implementing the Supreme Court judgement.

“We wonder what exactly Amawhule and 26 other lawmakers want from the governor, the government, and the people of Rivers State.

“The court has granted them everything they requested, including reliefs they did not even seek,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara's administration made a fresh allegation against Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly.

Fubara's commissioner for Information accused Rivers assembly of obstructing the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Joseph Johnson said the political crisis in Rivers state began after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara on October 30, 2023.

Legit.ng recalls that the Federal High Court fixed April 16 as the date to deliver judgment on the alleged defection of the 27 members of the Rivers Assembly.

Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers were accused of dumping the PDP for the APC and have lost their seats in the Assembly as a result.

In the suit, the Labour Party, which is the applicant, asked the court to dismiss the defendant's request that the Supreme Court uphold their positions.

Peter Obi tells Tinubu’s govt what to do about Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, reacted to the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Obi urged the federal government to use its office to restore normalcy and bring an end to the political crisis.

Legit.ng recalls that the pro- Wike 27 Rivers assembly lawmakers have served impeachment notice to Fubara

Source: Legit.ng