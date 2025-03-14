The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has alleged that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike is frustrating peace moves in Rivers state

The Apex Socio-political body of the South-South Geo-political zone has threatened to disband the peace committee

The group, however, warned that withdrawing from mediation efforts could have catastrophic consequences

FCT, Abuja - The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has accused the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, of blocking block peace efforts to address the crisis rocking Rivers State.

PANDEF said efforts to engage Wike for dialogue to restore stability in Rivers State have proved abortive.

The Chairman of PANDEF’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Obong Victor Attah, stated this while speaking on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Abuja, the nation's capital

According to Vanguard, Attah said Wike’s unwillingness is obstructing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the state.

“However, despite repeated attempts, we have been unable to secure a meeting with Chief Nyesom Wike, who has continued to rebuff our peace efforts.”

Attach, former Akwa Ibom state governor said it is troubling that Wike described PANDEF as ‘the worst organization for anyone to rely on’ in a recent media chat in Abuja.

PANDEF threatened to dissolve its Peace and Reconciliation Committee if Wike failed to honour the group’s invitation.

“Given Wike’s continued rebuff, PANDEF is now considering withdrawing entirely from mediation efforts. If this impasse persists, we will have no choice, but to disband the Peace and Reconciliation Committee and step back from any further attempts to resolve this crisis. “However, our fear is that this could have catastrophic consequences.,

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Egbesu Assembly (SEA) said the Ijaw people would shock President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should Governor Sim Fubara be impeached.

The revered traditional institution of the Ijaw people blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience for the power Wike proposes.

The Ijaw group warned President Tinubu, stating that the people were not sleeping nor were they cowards.

Legit.ng also reported that Rivers state lawmakers said they never received any official communication from Fubara about his visit to the state assembly.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Enemi Alabo George, rejected Governor Fubara’s claims about being blocked from entering the Assembly.

George recalled the assembly wrote to Fubara requesting him to present the budget, following the apex court judgment.

Shehu Sani mentions ultimate goal in Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, reacted to the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Senator Sani said the ultimate goal of those involved in the saga was the impeachment of Fubara as Rivers state governor.

Nigerians took to Senator Sani's post to contribute to the political crisis between Governor Fubara and pro-Nyesom Wike's lawmakers.

