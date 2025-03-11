Bashir El-Rufai, son to the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has made a u-turn about his view on Peter Obi

Obi, who was the Labour Party presidential candidate of the 2023 election, now described as a potential president or vice president by the former governor's son

Bashir El-Rufai's comment came amid the defection of his father, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the SDP

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has made a U-turn concerning his view about the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

The former governor's son went ahead to describe Obi, who was a two-term governor of Anambra state, as a potential president or vice president in another tweet. He stated "a great potential President or VP". El-Rufai's claim came after he admitted that his earlier opinion about Obi was shaped by his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

One of his tweets reads:

"I was being deceived by my former party. My views have since changed on this matter."

El-Rufai's newfound appreciation for Obi is notable, especially given his father's recent defection from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Nasir El-Rufai cited a growing disconnect between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the reason for his departure. This move has sparked speculation about El-Rufai's potential ambitions for the 2027 general elections.

Bashir El-Rufai's comment on Peter Obi

Bashir El-Rufai's comments about Obi have drawn attention to the shifting political landscape in Nigeria. With the 2027 elections on the horizon, it's likely there will be more politicians re-evaluating their alliances and ambitions. El-Rufai's willingness to publicly change his opinion about Obi suggests that he may be positioning himself for a future role in politics.

Nasir El-Rufai's decision to join the SDP is also significant, as it indicates a growing dissatisfaction with the APC's leadership. The former Kaduna governor has been critical of the party's failure to convene the National Executive Council (NEC) meetings and address its internal issues. By joining the SDP, El-Rufai may be attempting to build a stronger opposition coalition to challenge the APC in the 2027 election.

As the political landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, it's clear that Bashir El-Rufai and his father Nasir El-Rufai will be key players to watch. Their actions and statements will likely have significant implications for the country's political future.

Shehu Sani reacted to El-Rufai's defection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, who dumped the APC for the SDP, has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senatorial district senator, expressed the confidence that his defection was a good riddance.

According to Sani, El-Rufai's defection has no political relevance on the APC and the ruling party is confident of securing victory in the state.

