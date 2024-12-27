Peter Obi said the murder of Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo is 'heartbreaking, tragic, and unfortunate'

Legit.ng reports that Okonkwo is the manager of the College of Nursing Sciences, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, Anambra state

Onbi bemoaned “the constant killing of our very productive men and women by some bloodmongers”

Ihiala, Anambra state - Following the killing of Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo, Peter Obi has said in many parts of the nation, the lives of innocent Nigerians are being cut short as a result of insecurity.

In a statement on Friday night, December 27, obtained by Legit.ng, Obi, a presidential hopeful, prayed that God heals "our bleeding nation". He said the blood of the innocent people killed 'continue to cry'.

Anambra: Obi bemoans Tobias Okonkwo's killing

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain and ex-Anambra governor extended his condolences to late Okonkwo's family, the proprietor, the entire management, staff, and students of the College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, Anambra state.

Obi said:

"How many more lives will be wasted before we rise to action and put an end to this menace contending with our future as a nation?

"As one who has continuously visited and partnered with the College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, I understand how devastating this incident is to the College community."

Legit.ng recalls that Okonkwo was shot dead in Ihiala on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26. The killing of the cleric came barely two weeks after the abduction of a 75-year-old retired Anglican Archbishop, Most Reverend Godwin Okpala.

A statement signed by Rev. Fr. Raphael Ezeogu, Chancellor of the Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Ezeonu disclosed that Fr. Okonkwo was killed between 7 pm and 8 pm along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway. The statement described the incident as a devastating loss but expressed faith in divine consolation.

Obi reacts to fatal stampedes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi expressed deep sorrow over a series of deadly stampedes that occurred during events organised to provide food and relief to needy citizens.

Obi lamented the state of the nation, alleging that systemic failures and inequalities force citizens to compete desperately for basic necessities.

