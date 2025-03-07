Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemns the Senate's six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, calling it a setback for women's progress

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has spoken out against the Senate's decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, describing it as a setback for women's progress in Nigeria.

Atiku, through his media adviser Paul Ibe, emphasized that the action reflects the country’s failure to provide an enabling environment for women to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The suspension followed Akpoti-Uduaghan's rejection of a new seating arrangement and her public accusation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Atiku criticized the Senate for suspending her without a proper investigation, asserting that it undermines the importance of affirmative action in Nigerian politics.

"Has there been an investigation? No. Atiku’s position hasn’t changed. Any society that does not optimally use the assets available to it, particularly by giving women the opportunity to thrive, is failing," Ibe quoted Atiku as saying.

Atiku advocates promotion if women's interests

He further stressed the importance of promoting women’s interests in all sectors, stating,

"About half of our population is women, and if we don’t deliberately create an environment conducive to promoting women’s interests, we are underutilizing our potential."

Peter Obi weighs in over suspension of Natasha Akpoti

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also expressed his disappointment at the Senate's decision.

Speaking through Tanko Yunusa, his former media aide and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Obi shared his concern over the situation, calling it "quite disappointing."

Obi’s statement highlights the wider implications of such actions on Nigeria’s commitment to gender equality and women’s participation in politics.

PDP youth leader calls for accountability

Timothy Osadolor, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), also weighed in on the controversy, criticizing Senate President Akpabio for failing to step aside and allow an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Osadolor described the Senate’s decision as "shameful" and called for greater integrity in political leadership.

"The Senate President should have excused himself; he wasn’t truly a man of integrity. He should have stepped aside and allowed the investigation to proceed. I was deeply moved by this, and I’m sure every person of goodwill would be as well," Osadolor said.

He also expressed disappointment in the opposition lawmakers who remained silent during the proceedings.

"They failed to speak up when it mattered. They were trying to stay in Akpabio’s good books. It’s a shame," Osadolor added.

The PDP Youth Leader continued by highlighting the broader implications for women in Nigeria.

"Natasha could have been our sister, our wife, our daughter, or our mother. To see them all gang up and use state power and bureaucracy to silence her voice is shameful," he said.

Akpabio’s wife defends husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio's wife, Ekaette Unoma, lambasted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for accusing her husband of sexual assault.

Akpabio’s wife accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of lying and creating content for personal gains.

The senate president’s wife described her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

