Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's appeal at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) acknowledgement by its president, Tulia Ackson

Ackson stated that the UN union would take the necessary step once the parliament hear from the other side of the matter

Natasha, who was suspended by the Senate over alleged violation of Senate rules, stated that she was suspended for submitting a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has assured the United Nations' body would take the necessary steps on the allegations the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised against the Nigerian Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The IPU president made the statement in a video seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday morning, March 12. Her reactions followed Natasha's appeal to the parliament and the United Nations (UN) to intervene on her suspension, which she said was unlawful.

Tulia Ackson, IPU President, has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's allegation against the Senate and Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @TuliaAckson

Why Senate suspend Natasha

During the parliamentary session at the IPU meeting, Natasha, who was suspended over alleged violations of Senate standing rules, called for justice and asked the global democratic institutions to address what she described as a political victimization.

Senator Natasha recounted that she was at the parliament with a heavy heart while she apologised to her Nigerian counterparts. She noted that she was not there to bring shame to her country but to seek help for Nigerian women.

Natasha speaks on her suspension

She said she was illegally suspended on March 6, 2025, by the Senate because she submitted a petition on sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She added that she had hoped that submitting the petition would lead to a transparent investigation, but she was rather silenced and suspended.

Her statement reads in part:

“My suspension came with severe conditions: my security was withdrawn, my official vehicles and other entitlements were taken away, my salary was cut off, and I was barred from appearing near the National Assembly. For six months, I am not allowed to present myself as a senator, either locally or internationally."

See Natasha's video here:

Natasha alleged political victimisation

She stressed that her suspension was a clear political victimisation and a systematic effort to exclude the women from Nigeria's leadership realm. She maintained that if a senator can be treated in such a way, what would be the fate of ordinary Nigerian women in workplaces and universities.

The embattled senator stressed that her suspension was an affront on democracy, adding that it was a move to silence the voices of her constituents who elected her.

Reacting to the plea, the IPU president acknowledged the concerns Senator Natasha had raised and assured that the union would take action after listening to the other side in the story as well.

See video of IPU president's reaction here:

