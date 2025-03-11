Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was recently suspended for violating Senate standing orders, has reported her case to the UN

Speaking at the Women in Parliament Session, which was held during the IPU meeting, she said her suspension was unlawful

Before her suspension, the senator had a confrontation with Senate President Godwill Akpabio over harassment allegations

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reported her case with the Nigeria Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the United Nations in New York.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament Session, which was held during the IPU meeting, Natasha, who is a lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, called for justice on her suspension.

She urged the global democratic institutions to intervene in the matter, alleging that her suspension from the National Assembly was unlawful and implied this was done to exact revenge on her.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reports her issue with the Senate to the UN Assembly for intervention. Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Why did the Senate suspend Natasha?

The lawmaker, who was suspended for violating the Senate's standing orders, said that she was being victimised because she stood against injustice.

She also raised concerns about her security and noted that there were indications that she could be held against her will in New York because she raised her voice on the issue at the global level.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the Kogi senator wept while presenting her case at the United Nations gathering.

Before her suspension, Senator Natasha had a confrontation with the Senate President over a sitting arrangement and subsequently went on a television programme to accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Senator Natasha therefore sought international support in her battle at the UN and the IPU against what she called 'political oppression'. Her move was expected to escalate the tension back home in Nigeria.

The video of her comments to the United Nations is included below:

The Senate made headlines following Senator Natasha's allegation of sexual harassment levelled against Akpabio.

The Senate president has denied the allegations by the Kogi Senator and the member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Natasha submitted petition against Akpabio

Senator Natasha has submitted a petition against the Senate president, but it was rejected by the Senate committee on ethics over lack of due process. She was subsequently recommended for suspension by the same committee.

The rejection of her petition has triggered mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some have called on the Senate president to step aside and give room for an independent investigation. Meanwhile, she has resubmitted the petition.

Speaking at an event in celebration of International Women's Day, the Senate President said he was innocent, adding that previous allegations by Senator Natasha against several other people had all been dismissed.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment. Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Four times Natasha violated Senate standing rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of violating the Senate standing rule consistently.

However, she claimed that her refusal of advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her challenges in the assembly.

While many called for a thorough investigation of the allegations, others have called for Senate orders to be respected.

Source: Legit.ng