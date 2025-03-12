VDM has reacted to suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's decision to take her case with the Nigeria Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the United Nations

The social media critic in a viral video shared why Natasha's move was a wrong step, adding that she was chasing after shadows

Verydarkman also issued an advice to the suspended senator as her video at the United Nations continues to circulate

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman or VDM has joined Nigerians in reacting to trending video of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the United Nations in New York.

Natasha has been trending on social media space after she reported her case with the Nigeria Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York on Tuesday, March 11.

Recall that the Senate suspended Natasha for violation of its rules days after she submitted a petition against Akpabio for sexual assault, among other accusations, which the Senate President has refuted.

During the Women in Parliament session held at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Meeting (IPU) at the United Nations, Natasha sought justice and the intervention of global democratic institutions over what she described as injustice meted out to her.

She also described her suspension from the Senate as illegal.

VDM's react to Natasha's UN move

The social media critic, who applauded Natasha for speaking up for herself and being a voice for young girls in the country, stated that she made a wrong move by reporting to the United Nations.

According to VDM, Natasha reporting the Nigerian Senate to a body that can't interfere beyond it jurisdiction, was proof that she has wrong advisers around her.

VDM stated that the UN could invite the Senate President, who might refuse to attend.

"You are chasing shadows, the UN you went to report to cannot do any thing," he said in the video.

Verydarkman also advised Natasha to assemble a team to help her in the fight against injustice meted against her.

In a caption of the video, VDM wrote:

"@natashaakpoti you are making a lot of mistakes and taking wrong moves,reporting the matter to the United Nations shows that you have the wrong advisers sadly,PLAY THE GAME."

Watch VDM's video as he reacts to viral clip of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reporting Nigerian Senate to United Nations below:

