Nigerian senator, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, accused the national assembly presiding officer, Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment

Natasha was subsequently suspended for six months as her allegation was quashed by the senate ethics committee

In a social media post on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Senator Natasha asked the senate to reverse her suspension

FCT, Abuja - Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has thanked her "incredible" supporters from Nigeria.

Recall Natasha made an accusation related to sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio in February.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan wants justice as she insists the Senate President Godswill Akpabio sexually harassed her. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

She was subsequently suspended, with the upper legislative chamber saying she was sanctioned for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour in disregard of the senate standing orders.

On Tuesday, March 11, at the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), Natasha told the sitting in the United States (US) that her suspension for six months by the Nigerian senate was unlawful and it was part of the plans to silence her in the parliament. The IPU has a close working relationship with the United Nations (UN), essentially acting as a bridge between the UN and the world's parliaments.

On Wednesday, March 12, Natasha took to her verified Facebook page to tell her supporters that she is counting on their support to insist that the senate reverses her "illegal suspension".

She wrote:

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the incredible Nigerian women and the supportive men all over the country who stand by me in my pursuit for justice and fair hearing regarding my sexual harassment petition to the Senate.

"Your unwavering support, courage, and solidarity have been truly inspiring and I am humbled and grateful to all.

"I continue to count on your support to insist that the Senate respects the rule of law, respects my right to fair hearing by reversing my illegal suspension and investigating my Petition at the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

"Together, we have taken a stand against abuse of power, especially in a public institution like the Nigerian Senate for the preservation of our democracy.

"Thank you for believing in this cause and standing strong with me."

Amid her row with Godswill Akpabio, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan insists her suspension is unfair. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Kogi Central constituents drag Akpabio to CCB

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group of constituents from Kogi Central Senatorial District lodged a formal petition against Akpabio, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and the chairman of the senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen.

The petition, submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Monday, March 10, accused the senators of abuse of power and violation of their oath of office following the six-month suspension of their representative from Kogi state.

The petitioners, operating under the banner of Aggrieved Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District, argued that the suspension was executed in defiance of an interim court order.

