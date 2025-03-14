The SDP Youth and Supporters Coalition strongly opposes Nasir El-Rufai's defection, deeming him "unfit" due to his past "anti-democratic" actions

The group alleges El-Rufai is attempting to seize control of the SDP for personal gain, citing his demands for leadership changes and his history of authoritarianism

The youth coalition criticizes the SDP leadership for enabling El-Rufai's entry, claiming a hidden agreement and warning of potential party destabilization

FCT, Abuja — A significant rift has emerged within the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as its youth coalition vehemently rejects the recent defection of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The SDP Youths and Supporters Coalition accuses El-Rufai of attempting to hijack the party for his personal political agenda.

SDP Youth Group Rejects El-Rufai’s Defection, Alleges Attempt to Hijack Party

Source: Twitter

Unfit and Morally Unqualified El-Rufai's move from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP earlier this week has ignited a firestorm of controversy. Comrade Abdulsamad Bello, president of the youth coalition, released a scathing statement, deeming El-Rufai “unfit and morally unqualified” to be a part of the SDP. “We reject El-Rufai’s entrance into our party in its entirety. He has come not as a reformer but as an undertaker, seeking to bury the SDP before it even has the chance to grow,” Bello stated. The coalition cited El-Rufai’s “anti-democratic record” during his governorship as a primary reason for their rejection. **Accusations of a "Clandestine Deal"** The youth group also criticized the SDP’s leadership, alleging a “clandestine deal” that facilitated El-Rufai’s defection. They warned that his presence could destabilize the party. “El-Rufai has never believed in democracy. His history of suppressing opposition voices, sidelining party members, and enforcing his will through coercion is well known,” Bello added. “It is shocking that the leadership of our party would allow itself to be infiltrated by someone whose tenure in office was marked by impunity, authoritarianism, and disregard for democratic values.” **Leadership Change Demands and Allegations of Control Seizure** Tensions escalated on Wednesday when El-Rufai’s supporters staged a demonstration at the SDP national headquarters in Abuja, demanding the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Olu Agunloye. The youth coalition interprets this as a clear attempt by El-Rufai to seize control of the party’s leadership. “Barely days after joining our party, El-Rufai is already pushing for a leadership change. He is demanding that Olu Agunloye resigns, even when the party has its own internal mechanisms for handling such matters. This is a clear sign of his desperation to control the SDP and mould it in his own image,” the statement read. **"Desperate Attempt to Reinvent Himself"** The coalition further accused El-Rufai of exploiting the SDP as a platform for his personal political ambitions, particularly in light of his recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu and the APC. “El-Rufai’s resignation from the APC and his calculated entry into the SDP is nothing but a desperate attempt to reinvent himself politically,” Bello asserted. “The same man who once insulted opposition leaders and dismissed them as irrelevant is now seeking refuge in their midst. His hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

Source: Legit.ng