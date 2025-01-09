Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted northerners threatening President Bola Tinubu's re-election over tax reforms

The former lawmaker said the north has no moral right to threaten Tinubu with re-election when they were quiet during former president Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Sani said the North should reorganise itself and see how the Northerners in Tinubu’s government can contribute to its development

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said northerners cannot hold President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ransom with the tax reforms over his re-election in 2027.

Sani said those attacking Tinubu over the tax reforms were silent during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office because he is a northerner.

He said Buhari failed to construct any major road in the North, could not activate the Mambila power plant, and spent billions on agriculture but had nothing to show for it.

The former federal lawmaker said Buhari appointed Northerners into offices who failed to serve the interests of the North but the people kept quiet.

Sani stated this during an interview with The Sun.

“Let us tell ourselves the home truth. When our own was in power for 96 months, what did he do? For all the failures, people kept quiet. They refused to hold him to account. They refused to criticise him. They refused to say we voted for you and you failed. For eight years, he couldn’t construct any major road to Northern Nigeria.

Sani added that:

"He spent billions of naira in the name of agriculture for which there is nothing to show for it. He appointed Northerners into offices and they have not served the interests of the North.

"So, if you cannot hold your son to account, if you kept quiet if you remain silent, if you folded your arms during Buhari’s administration, what conscience do you have now to threaten someone else with re-election?”

Tax reform: Tinubu takes action amid northern opposition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some northern elites are still opposed to the federal government’s proposed tax reform bills.

The northern stakeholders demanded the bills' immediate suspension and called for extensive dialogue with the people who matter.

A fresh report said Tinubu is determined to address Nigeria’s challenges and implement reforms, hence, he has sent representatives to go and speak to the rebelling northern leaders.

