The Nigerian stock market extended its positive momentum, with the ASI rising by 0.44%

Market capitalisation also improved and hit the N140 trillion mark for the first time

Zenith Bank and Aradel Holdings were among the top value drivers, while Access Holdings dominated

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher on Monday, April 20, 2026, as investors sustained renewed appetite for equities despite a drop in trading volume.

Data from the NGX showed that the market’s upward movement was supported by gains in heavyweight banking stocks and select energy counters, even as mild profit-taking emerged in some mid-cap names.

Nigerian stock market closes higher as ASI rises 0.44% Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The market’s year-to-date return remained strong at 40.17%, reflecting sustained investor confidence in equities.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 217,167.57 points to 218,113.84 points, while market capitalisation increased from N139.8 trillion to N140.4 trillion.

Sector performance

Banking stocks led market activity with broadly positive performance across major counters. Energy stocks also contributed to gains, supported by strong demand for Aradel Holdings.

Insurance and consumer-related stocks recorded mixed performance, with pockets of profit-taking.

Top gainers

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company rose from earlier levels to N242.00, gaining the maximum +10.00%.

Union Dicon Salt advanced from previous levels to N18.15, also up +10.00%.

Fidelity Bank climbed to N22.05, gaining +9.98%.

Trans-Nationwide Express rose to N6.65, up +9.92%.

Access Holdings advanced to N32.85, gaining +9.87%.

Top losers

Stanbic IBTC Holdings declined to N169.70, losing -10.00%.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank fell to N3.69, down -10.00%.

Transcorp Power dropped to N272.70, shedding -9.97%.

Abbey Mortgage Bank decreased to N7.30, losing -9.88%.

Guinea Insurance slipped to N1.14, down -8.80%

Market sentiment remains bullish despite lower volume Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks

A total of 983 million shares worth N50.7 billion were exchanged in the session.

Access Holdings led trading volume with 91.6 million shares.

First Holdco followed with 70.1 million shares.

Zenith Bank traded 54.9 million shares.

Lasaco Assurance recorded 53.7 million shares.

United Bank for Africa exchanged 52.5 million shares.

On value terms, Zenith Bank led with N7 billion worth of trades, followed by Aradel Holdings at N6.6 billion and MTN Nigeria at N5.4 billion. First Holdco and Guaranty Trust Holding Company also posted strong value transactions.

Elumelu to get richer after securing another mega company

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire entrepreneur Tony Elumelu is set to further expand his wealth and influence after becoming the largest shareholder in Seplat Energy Plc through a $496 million acquisition.

Elumelu, via his investment vehicle Heirs Holdings and its subsidiary Heirs Energies Ltd, acquired a 20.07% equity stake in Seplat Energy from French oil firm Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. (M&P), according to a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange shared on Wednesday, December 31

Source: Legit.ng