The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rejected calls for Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation, citing lack of concrete evidence.

PANDEF accused the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) of politicizing the allegations to undermine Southern leaders and influence the 2027 elections.

Both groups urged restraint, warning against sensationalism and political interference that could deepen national divisions

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed demands for Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation following allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has accused the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) of exploiting the controversy for political gains.

Akpabio has been slammed with a lawsuit by Natasha for what she alleged as sexual harassment. Image: FB/Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

National Assembly's image at stake - CAN

Speaking on behalf of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the association for the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, described the situation as unfortunate and called for national elders to mediate.

He urged key figures to step in and ensure that the issue does not tarnish the integrity of the National Assembly.

“There is a need for elders to step in. Akpabio and Natasha have people they respect and highly regard. Members of the National Assembly must take responsibility in handling this matter,” he stated during a media engagement in Kaduna.

CAN strongly opposed demands for Akpabio’s resignation, arguing that such calls were premature and lacked merit in the absence of substantial evidence.

“Any group calling for Akpabio’s resignation should desist, as no one has been proven guilty in this matter. Taking sides will only escalate tensions. Allegations of sexual harassment must be treated with seriousness, but also with fairness and sobriety,” CAN added.

The association also urged the media to avoid sensationalizing the case, warning that reckless reporting could widen existing divisions along regional and gender lines.

It further called on lawmakers to prioritize governance, particularly the passage of the 2025 national budget.

Natasha had previously accused men of status of sexually harassing her, including Reno Omokri and former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti

Source: Twitter

PANDEF slams ACF for politicizing allegations

On a related note, PANDEF has accused the ACF of leveraging the allegations for political purposes, suggesting that its actions are part of a broader strategy to discredit Southern leaders and shift power back to the North in 2027.

In a statement issued by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, the group criticized the ACF’s claims of bias against Northern senators, stating that such remarks could inflame regional tensions and destabilize President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The press release by the ACF is nothing but a political attack on Southern Nigeria. For the ACF to suggest that only northerners are being suspended and to call on northern senators to rally around their own is a direct threat to national unity,” Ominimini said.

He recalled that during the 8th Assembly, a Southern senator was suspended under a Northern Senate President, yet PANDEF did not interfere in legislative proceedings.

“The Senate is governed by rules and regulations. Suspensions and disciplinary actions have always been part of legislative proceedings. Anyone who feels aggrieved can seek legal redress. What ACF has done is an open call for division and a threat to the stability of Nigeria,” PANDEF stated.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

