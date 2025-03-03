Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's elections, politics, and governance.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mojisola Meranda, is currently presiding over the plenary at the hallowed chamber.

As reported by The Punch on Monday afternoon, March 3, ousted speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was earlier at the assembly complex, is not at the Monday sitting.

Obasa, Meranda and all the lawmakers at the house earlier held a meeting outside the chamber.

The meeting was held ahead of the plenary which commenced around 2 pm.

It was gathered that leaders of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, were at the meeting.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police command had deployed personnel to the assembly complex to maintain security and prevent any disruptions.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng