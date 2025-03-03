BREAKING: Obasa, Meranda Storm Lagos Assembly, Details Emerge
- Ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa made a dramatic return to the Lagos Assembly, holding a private meeting with lawmakers amid the ongoing leadership crisis
- Current Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda resumed plenary with strong backing from lawmakers who earlier passed a vote of confidence in her
- Heavy security operatives surrounded the Assembly complex to maintain order as tensions rose between rival camps of Obasa and Meranda
Ikeja, Lagos state - Tension intensified at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, March 3, as the ousted Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, made a dramatic return to the legislative complex amid the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Assembly.
Upon arrival, Obasa held a closed-door meeting with a group of lawmakers outside the chamber, signalling a bold step in what many see as his attempt to reclaim authority.
Meranda arrives Lagos Assembly
Also, Lagos State Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, arrived at the assembly complex on Monday to a warm reception from lawmakers who had earlier declared their support with a vote of confidence, The Cable reported.
Meranda proceeded into the chamber to begin the day’s plenary session as of the time of filing this report.
By 1:35 p.m., journalists were granted access to the premises after initially being restricted, while lawmakers gathered at the assembly garden for a strategic meeting ahead of the plenary, Vanguard reported.
High number of security forces in Lagos Assembly
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security operatives, including police officers and Department of State Services (DSS) personnel, maintained a heavy presence around the complex, restricting movements and ensuring that tensions did not spill over into violence.
As the situation develops, Lagos residents and political observers are keenly watching to see how the standoff between Obasa and Meranda plays out in the coming days.
Lagos Assembly: Obasa storms reinstates self as Speaker
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasa reinstated himself as speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly.
Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13.
It was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.
