FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s political and economic future, stating that the country is facing a serious existential threat.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja, El-Rufai emphasized the critical role the Niger Delta has played in keeping the nation together.

He called on all well-meaning Nigerians to work towards ensuring the country's continued unity and stability.

Niger Delta's Role in National Unity

El-Rufai credited the Niger Delta region for being a stabilizing force in Nigeria, noting that if the Midwestern region had joined Biafra during the civil war, the country’s history might have taken a different turn, Vanguard reported.

He acknowledged the contributions of figures like General Samuel Ogbemudia, Major David Ejoor, and Chief Edwin Clark, who, according to him, played key roles in preserving national unity.

“Our nation and democracy are at risk, facing serious challenges. The Niger Delta has served as the glue holding Nigeria together,.

“It is essential for all citizens committed to the country’s progress to unite and push for strong leadership," El-Rufai stated.

He further urged the people of the Niger Delta to continue upholding the values championed by Chief Clark, describing him as a fatherly figure who dedicated his life to justice and national development.

Documenting Leadership Legacies

El-Rufai also revealed his ongoing project to document the achievements and shortcomings of Nigeria’s six living former presidents.

He expressed concern that many significant contributions by past leaders often go unrecognized, while their mistakes are widely remembered.

“I have been working on a project to write about the legacies of our six living former presidents. Nigeria is fortunate to have them still alive and active, yet we are not utilizing their wealth of experience.

“This book, set to be published next year, will involve in-depth research and candid interviews with these leaders to explore both their successes and challenges," he said.

He noted that former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s banking sector by granting licenses to institutions like Guarantee Trust Bank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank.

However, he lamented that Babangida’s contributions are often overshadowed by criticisms.

“Nobody credits Babangida for the emergence of Nigeria’s three largest banks today. He was responsible for their establishment, yet people only remember his mistakes,” El-Rufai explained.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s Economic Reforms

El-Rufai also defended former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s economic leadership under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, noting that many of the policies that shaped Nigeria’s economy were implemented under Atiku’s watch.

“We often overlook Atiku Abubakar’s role in leading economic policymaking during the Obasanjo administration,” he remarked. “Perhaps because we do not document history well, people tend to forget contributions and focus only on failures.”

El-Rufai's tribute to Edwin Clark

Reflecting on his relationship with the late Chief Edwin Clark, El-Rufai recalled meeting him during the political tensions surrounding President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure.

He commended Clark’s role in stabilizing the country during that period.

“Chief Edwin Clark was not just an Ijaw or Niger Delta leader; he was a national figure who worked tirelessly for Nigeria’s unity.

“When I returned from exile, he invited me for discussions during a time of political uncertainty. His leadership helped stabilize the country," he said.

Presidency speaks on El-Rufai's outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's media aide Daniel Bwala has described the recent political activities of the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as mere complaints.

The presidential aide noted that the former governor is still a member of the APC and his activities should not be considered a political move.

