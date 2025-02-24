Five PDP governors are reportedly aligning with Nasir El-Rufai and Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential election

Five governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly working behind the scenes to support a potential Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket in the 2027 election.

Sources suggest that the group has reached an understanding with former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to weaken the party’s influence and prevent a split in opposition votes, similar to what occurred in the last general election.

Secret Meetings and Political Calculations

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai recently called for a broad political alliance, which many observers see as an indication that he does not plan to run under the PDP, New Telegraph reported.

Reports indicate that El-Rufai and Atiku have held multiple meetings in recent weeks, culminating in their joint condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

A source familiar with the discussions but not authorized to speak publicly disclosed that:

"Atiku and El-Rufai have been working closely with five PDP governors to realign forces ahead of 2027. Their goal is to prevent PDP from becoming a strong contender, thereby consolidating opposition votes under one platform."

The source further explained that the strategy is to prevent a repeat of 2023, where votes were divided among PDP, the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), making it easier for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu to win.

In preparation for 2027, five PDP governors are pressuring Atiku to drop his ambition and support an El-Rufai/Obi presidential bid. Photo credit: @PeterObi/elrufai

"Their plan is to ensure PDP is not a viable option in the next election, so its presence does not weaken their coalition. If they succeed, voters will be left with a clear alternative to Tinubu’s government," the source added.

Rivers Governor leading the breakaway faction

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is reportedly spearheading the move to fragment the PDP, following his political fallout with his predecessor and influential party figure, Nyesom Wike, who now serves in Tinubu’s APC-led government as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to another insider,

“Fubara didn’t need much convincing to lead this effort. He understands that with Wike’s grip on the PDP, his political future in the party is uncertain. Aligning with a new coalition could be his best option.”

Fubara is said to have brought other PDP governors on board, including Bayelsa State Governor Douye Dir, LEadership reported.

"There’s also a second-term PDP governor from the North-East and two others from the South who have pledged their support, provided they are rewarded with key ministerial positions if the El-Rufai/Obi ticket succeeds," the source revealed.

Political landscape ahead of 2027

This development, if true, signals a major realignment in Nigeria’s political space. With opposition forces seeking a unified front, the 2027 elections may see a more consolidated challenge to the APC’s hold on power.

However, the fate of the PDP remains uncertain as internal conflicts continue to threaten its stability.

PDP's Atiku unites with El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, February 21, paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

It would be recalled that Clark, a former federal commissioner, died on Monday, February 17, at the age of 97.

