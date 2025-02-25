Nasir El-Rufai revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari pressured him to run for Kaduna State governor, despite his initial reluctance

El-Rufai criticized the APC, calling it a party of detractors and derailers, and hinted at possibly leaving if the party fails to return to its core values

He dismissed claims that his exclusion from Tinubu’s cabinet was due to a failed NASS screening, stating it was a deliberate decision by the president

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that his entry into politics was not driven by personal ambition but rather at the insistence of former President Muhammadu Buhari. El-Rufai, who recently distanced himself from the All Progressives Congress (APC), shared this revelation during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time program.

El-Rufai insisted political offices were never part of his plans till Buhari intervened.

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai explained that he had no prior interest in vying for political office and was initially hesitant to run for governor.

According to him, it was Buhari who persuaded him to take on the role, despite his reservations.

“I have never had an ambition. You can ask Buhari—he forced me to run for governor of Kaduna State because I was afraid of running,” he stated.

El-Rufai inches away from ruling party

The former governor described himself as a technocrat rather than a politician, emphasizing that his strengths lie in problem-solving rather than campaigning. He noted that individuals like himself, along with other notable figures such as Oby Ezekwesili and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, are more suited to behind-the-scenes work rather than seeking public office.

El-Rufai’s comments come amid his growing dissatisfaction with the APC, which he recently labeled as a party of detractors and derailers.

He expressed concern over the party’s deviation from its founding principles and suggested that he might consider joining another political platform if the APC fails to realign with its core values.

Nasir El-Rufai insisted that had it not been for Buhari, he would not have become governor.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu intentionally sidelined me - El-Rufai

While some speculate that El-Rufai’s criticism stems from being overlooked for a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, he dismissed such claims.

He clarified that his exclusion was not due to failing the National Assembly screening process, as some have alleged, but rather a deliberate decision by Tinubu to exclude him from the cabinet.

El-Rufai reiterated his commitment to politics but clarified that this does not necessarily mean contesting elections.

He expressed hope that the APC would address its internal issues and return to its original ideals. However, he warned that if the party fails to do so, he would seek another platform that aligns with his values.

The former governor’s remarks have sparked discussions about the future of the APC and the potential defection of other prominent members.

Source: Legit.ng