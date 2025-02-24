“We Don’t Know Why He Was Appointed”: Kano APC Denies Tinubu’s Minister
- The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has sent a message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Abbas said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata is not a member of the ruling party in Kano state
- According to Abbas, APC members in Kano state don’t know why President Tinubu appointed Ata as a minister
FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has lambasted the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata,
Abba said Ata is not a member of the party and he has no idea why he was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu.
He said it was only the minister’s local government that the APC came third during the 2023 election.
As reported by Daily Trust, Abbas stated this while responding to the swipe Ata took at him recently during an interview on BBC Hausa.
The minister threatened that he and his supporters would leave the APC if Abbas or anyone like him is reinstated as the party’s chairman in the state.
According to Ata, Abba’s utterance was one of the reasons why God took power from APC despite a clear win in the 2023 governorship elections.
“This is my position to this day. We oppose the reinstatement of the current APC leadership in Kano, given what happened in the last election.
“We will not accept this situation again. If the leadership remains, I will resign from my ministerial post and leave APC."
Reacting, Abbas alleged that Ata worked against the APC during the 2023 election,
The APC chairman said they communicated the same to President Tinubu.
“To us APC members, Yusuf Ata is not a member of the APC. We don’t even know why he was appointed a minister. All over Kano State, it was only in his local government we came third during the 2023 election.
“We were not aware that he was being appointed a minister. We told the president that he is not a member of our party. He did anti-party. He is only a local champion.”
Legit.ng also reported that APC chieftain in Kano state, Alhaji Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Commander, said President Tinubu's administration has failed Nigerians.
Commander said he regretted supporting and campaigning for President Tinubu in the 2023 general election.
According to Commander, Nigerians are hungry and angry and can not afford two square meals per day.
2027: Ex-APC chieftain vows to campaign against Tinubu
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, sent a crucial message to President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.
Lukman said he will work and campaign against his former party, APC, and Tinubu's administration in 2027.
He said he has no apology because President Tinubu has departed from all the promises he made to Nigerians.
Source: Legit.ng
