Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulmajid Dan Bilki commander, has said he regrets campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Commander said President Tinubu has failed many Nigerians who voted for him in 2023.

APC chieftain says President Bola Tinubu's administration has failed Nigerians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Kano-based politician said Tinubu has performed badly based on the performance indicators available to Nigerians.

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC chieftain stated this during a telephone chat.

Commander said he had never regretted an action the way he is regretting campaigning for President Tinubu in 2023.

He seeks the forgiveness of the masses as what he had promised them from the APC-led government had not been delivered to them.

“It pains me, but it is the truth and let the truth be told. I am an active member of APC, but I must admit that Nigeria’s administration under APC has failed Nigerians and as an individual who had dedicated his time and resources to convincing people to vote for the party, I want to state here that I am regretting my action,”

According to APC chieftain, Nigerians were suffering and their expectations from Tinubu; 's administration were not met.

“Nigerians are hungry and angry. Their security not guaranteed and governance lopsided, they couldn’t afford two square meals per day.”

Legit.ng also reported that a source within the presidency said many politicians of northern extraction serving in Tinubu government know the implications of not supporting the president’s 'ambition' in 2027.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state and influential politician, is serving as the 16th and current president of Nigeria since 2023.

The source said two notable zones in the north — the north-west and north-east — "are now sharply divided over where the presidential candidate of the ruling APC after 2027 should come from."

2027: Ex-APC chieftain vows to campaign against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, sent a crucial message to President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Lukman said he will work and campaign against his former party, APC, and Tinubu's administration in 2027.

He said he has no apology because President Tinubu has departed from all the promises he made to Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng