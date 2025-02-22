Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, held a closed-door meeting with PDP leaders in Kaduna, fueling rumors of a potential defection ahead of the 2027 elections

Nigerians have reacted strongly on social media, with some believing El-Rufai’s move is politically motivated against Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, while others see it as a strategic shift

The Tinubu administration, through adviser Daniel Bwala, has accused El-Rufai of attempting to destabilize the APC, escalating tensions within the ruling party

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, alongside Bashir Saidu, held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Tuesday, February 18.

The meeting has fueled political speculation amid growing tensions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai met with PDP excos in the state.

Source: Twitter

A source privy to the discussions described the meeting as “strategic,” adding, “We are still politicking. Get ready for whatever is coming your way.”

While El-Rufai has yet to make any public statement regarding the meeting, political analysts believe this may be a precursor to a major realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Public Reactions: Defection rumours intensify

The political landscape in Kaduna and beyond has been abuzz with reactions following the meeting, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions on social media.

One user, @DavidGODsHeart, expressed optimism about El-Rufai’s possible defection:

“Excellent. We need to dislodge APC from Aso Rock for the betterment of the citizens.”

Similarly, @MyNameIsQuadri suggested El-Rufai’s move could be motivated by political rivalry within the APC:

“Probably El-Rufai will return to PDP, if not for anything, but to get back at Uba Sani. I think it is more about Uba Sani than Tinubu.”

However, not everyone sees El-Rufai’s potential shift as a loss for the APC. @Otunbacashogy2 commented:

“Congratulations to him, the earlier he leaves APC the better for the party. I am confident that more people will leave PDP for APC because of him.”

Presidency fires back at El-Rufai

Daniel Bwala under Tinubu's government slams Nasir El-Rufai.

Source: Twitter

Amidst the political maneuvering, the Presidency has accused El-Rufai of attempting to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Daniel Bwala, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, criticized El-Rufai over his recent statement that the APC had abandoned its founding principles.

“El-Rufai’s claims about poor leadership within the APC are a calculated attempt to destabilize the government,” Bwala remarked.

The former Kaduna governor has not directly responded to the allegations, but his recent actions suggest he may be preparing for a political showdown ahead of 2027.

See the photos here:

PDP's Atiku unites with El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, February 21, paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

It would be recalled that Clark, a former federal commissioner, died on Monday, February 17, at the age of 97.

Earlier, Atiku, along with El-Rufai, Bindow Jibrilla, and several others, participated in the sacred Friday prayers at AYA Juma’at Mosque in Abuja.

