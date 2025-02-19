Just In: Tinubu Makes New Appointment in Nigerian College of Aviation Technology
- Dr. Danjuma Adamu Ismaila has been appointed as the new rector and chief executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria
- Presidency announced his appointment in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information & strategy on Wednesday
- Onanuga disclosed that before his appointment, Ismaila served as a lecturer at the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, and is a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, UK
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila as Rector and Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.
This was made known in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president, Information & Strategy, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
According to the statement, Dr. Ismaila, an expert in air transportation management, transport economic policy, and aviation security, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a degree in Physics in 1989.
"He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Transportation and has attended many courses, workshops, and seminars on civil aviation management and transportation.
"He is a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, the UK, and the Air Transport Research Society, among others.
"Before the appointment, Dr Ismaila was a lecturer at the Federal University of Transportation, Daura," the statement read.
Nigerians react as Tinubu makes new appointment
As usual, Nigerians stormed the comments section of a presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, who shared the statement regarding the appointment. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:
@AdejumoAdetunj4 tweeted:
"You have nothing to say about the ongoing undemocratical, imposition and unlawful activities of your party members in Osun State."
@UdemgbaNelson tweeted:
"Where is Wike?"
Tinubu appoints chairperson for UniAbuja Teaching
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that former federal lawmaker, Duro Meseko, had been named the chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).
President Bola Tinubu appointed Delta-born Ikye Orikpo as the new head of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Teaching Hospital.
Yahaya Bello Wurnon, from Sokoto, is the chairman of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
