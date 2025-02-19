Dr. Danjuma Adamu Ismaila has been appointed as the new rector and chief executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria

Presidency announced his appointment in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information & strategy on Wednesday

Onanuga disclosed that before his appointment, Ismaila served as a lecturer at the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, and is a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, UK

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila as Rector and Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

This was made known in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president, Information & Strategy, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

According to the statement, Dr. Ismaila, an expert in air transportation management, transport economic policy, and aviation security, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a degree in Physics in 1989.

"He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Transportation and has attended many courses, workshops, and seminars on civil aviation management and transportation.

"He is a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, the UK, and the Air Transport Research Society, among others.

"Before the appointment, Dr Ismaila was a lecturer at the Federal University of Transportation, Daura," the statement read.

