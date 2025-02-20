A New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) lawmaker has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Yusuf Shitu Galambi, representing the Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galambi was elected as a Reps member under the platform of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election.

Hon. Yusuf Shitu Galambi defects from the NNPP to APC on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, read Galambi’s defection letter during plenary on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Abba quoted Galambi as saying he left NNPP because of the division in the party.

The federal lawmaker argued that his action was in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

According to Galambi, he joined the ruling APC because of the party's ideology and developmental strides.

The NNPP has for some time been facing a leadership tussle, causing the party to split into factions.

"I write to formally notify you, and honourable members of my decision to switch my political party membership from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

"This decision follows the directive of my constituents who are dissatisfied with the leadership crisis, litigations and faction leadership within the NNPP. which created the political future of its members.

"I appreciate the NNPP for providing me the platform to be in this chamber before the unfortunate division that has now factionalised the party.

"This decision is in accordance with the section 68, subsection 1g of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) for your guidance and records.

"Be rest assured of my commitment to the 10th assembly, the APC led government at all levels and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Pls, accept the assurances of my highest regards."

