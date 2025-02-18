Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been involved in some battles with Governor Uba Sani, the ruling APC, and the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu

Political analyst, Kelly Agaba, explained how fighting multiple battles can affect El-Rufai's political career in 2027 and beyond

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Agaba said El-Rufai's criticisms of APC's leadership and his grievances with Gov Uba Sani and Nuhu Ribadu may alienate him from key power brokers within the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said Mallam Nasir El-Rufai fighting multiple battles at the same time could impact his political career, particularly in the 2027 elections.

Agaba said El-Rufai fighting multiple battles simultaneously can be risky in the complex web of Nigerian politics.

Nasir El-Rufai may be alienated from key power brokers within the ruling APC. Photo credit: Uba Sani/Nasir El-Rufai/ Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

He stated this while reacting to El-Rufai's recent comments about ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, and the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said the battles may alienate El-Rufai from key power brokers within the APC.

“Nasir El-Rufai's recent comments about APC, Gov Uba Sani, and Nuhu Ribadu have indeed sparked intense debate. Fighting multiple battles simultaneously can be risky, especially when considering the complex web of alliances and rivalries within Nigerian politics.

“El-Rufai's criticisms of APC's leadership and his personal grievances with Gov Uba Sani and Nuhu Ribadu may alienate him from key power brokers within the party. This could impact his political career, particularly in the 2027 elections.”

Potential consequences of El-Rufai fighting multiple battles

Speaking on the potential consequences of taking on multiple battles, Agba said the former Kaduna governor may have strained relationships with influential figures.

The political analyst said it may make it difficult for El-Rufai to secure support for future endeavors.

Damage to Relationships: El-Rufai's outspoken nature may strain relationships with influential figures, making it challenging to secure support for future endeavors.

Party Implications: His criticisms of APC's leadership could lead to repercussions within the party, potentially affecting his standing or even membership.

2027 Elections: The fallout from these battles may impact El-Rufai's chances in the 2027 elections, as he may face opposition from those he has criticized or alienated.

He concluded by saying only time will tell how these battles will affect El-Rufai's political career.

However, it's essential to note that El-Rufai has a reputation for being a shrewd politician, and his actions may be part of a larger strategy. Only time will tell how these battles will ultimately affect his political career.

Nigerians fume as Gov Sani sends message to El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sani wished his predecessor, El-Rufai, a happy 65th birthday, calling him a "dear brother and friend" and offering prayers.

Nigerians reacted strongly, with some accusing Sani of betrayal, while others urged reconciliation and called for the release of detained political figures.

The message comes amid reported tensions between Sani and El-Rufai, sparking debates on a possible power struggle in the state's leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng