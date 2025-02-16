Kaduna Governor Uba Sani wished his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, a happy 65th birthday, calling him a "dear brother and friend" and offering prayers

Nigerians reacted strongly, with some accusing Sani of betrayal, while others urged reconciliation and called for the release of detained political figures

The message comes amid reported tensions between Sani and El-Rufai, sparking debates on a possible power struggle in the state's leadership

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has extended warm birthday wishes to his predecessor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on his 65th birthday.

Sani described El-Rufai as a "dear brother and friend," offering prayers for divine guidance and strength.

Nigerians Fume as Kaduna Gov Uba Sani Sends Message to El-Rufai @ 65 Amid Political Tension

The Kaduna state governor via X message shared on his official social media handle.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to my dear brother, friend, and predecessor, His Excellency, Malam Nasir @elrufai CON, on the occasion of his 65th birthday. I pray the Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect, and strengthen His Excellency," Sani wrote.

His birthday message, however, comes amid ongoing political tension in Kaduna, particularly following the recent political rift between the two leaders, which has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Mixed Reactions Trail Uba Sani’s Message

Following Sani’s message, social media was flooded with reactions from Nigerians, many of whom accused him of betrayal and hypocrisy.

One user, @Onyii_23, criticized the governor, stating:

"Your conscience will continue to judge you for being a totally ungrateful and treacherous person. History will remember you as someone who, unprovoked, joined forces with those who Mallam saved you from to backstab him. You can never be anywhere near the level of Malam. No matter the level of shameless sycophancy you exhibit."

Another user, @olusegini, called for reconciliation between the two politicians, urging Sani to show goodwill by addressing the political unrest:

"Now, let's make peace, not war. As a show of good faith, please release the Chief of Staff and Jimi Lawal on bail, sir. Let the rebuilding process begin. Mallam, please acknowledge this and let's get to work. Politics is never a fight to the finish. God speed."

Similarly, @Talk2MaRa mocked Sani for omitting the title of "godfather" when referring to El-Rufai:

"You failed to address him as your godfather and benefactor.😂"

Political Tension Looms in Kaduna

The fallout between Uba Sani and Nasir El-Rufai has been a subject of intense debate in Kaduna’s political landscape.

Despite being El-Rufai’s protégé and political ally, tensions reportedly arose after Sani assumed office, leading to speculation about a power struggle between the two.

El-Rufai, who served as Kaduna’s governor from 2015 to 2023, was instrumental in Sani’s emergence as his successor.

However, reports indicate that recent developments, including corruption allegations and political appointments, have strained their relationship.

While Governor Sani's birthday message to El-Rufai may have been intended as a gesture of goodwill, the backlash from Nigerians suggests that many remain unconvinced of his sincerity.

