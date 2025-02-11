Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reminded FCT minister Nyesom Wike that he is in charge of Rivers state

Fubara, on Tuesday, declared that nothing would stand in his way if he decided to contest for governor in 2027, however, he is focused on delivering good governance at the moment

Fubara spoke barely 24-hours after the Supreme Court ruled against his suit challenged the Wike-led Rivers Assembly and awarded a cost of N4 million against the governor

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has expressed confidence that nothing will hinder his victory in 2027 if he decides to seek a second term.

Governor Sim Fubara speaks on his re-election, taunts Wike. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

2027: Fubara throws fresh challenge at Wike amid second-term bid

As reported by Channels TV, the governor made this assertion on Tuesday, February 11, during a solidarity visit from representatives of the three Local Government Areas that comprise the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality.

During the visit, the delegation endorsed him for re-election, citing his leadership qualities and commitment to infrastructural development, particularly the ongoing N200 billion Trans-Kalabari road project.

However, Governor Fubara emphasised that his administration is primarily focused on delivering meaningful impact in the state rather than on the length of time spent in office.

Fubara vs Wike: Rift fuels Rivers crisis

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Nyesomw Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

To make matters worse, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 10, the Supreme Court dismissed Fubara's suit against several members of the state house of assembly loyal to Wike.

The court also imposed a cost of N4 million on Fubara, and ordered the money be paid to payable to the Rivers State House of Assembly and factional Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Reacting, Fubara said the appeal was unnecessary because the 2024 budget cycle ended on December 31, 2024.

What Wike should do as Fubara takes over Rivers PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Kelly Agaba, sent a message to Nyesom Wike.

The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said Wike should accept the court's decision and respect that Governor Sim Fubara was the state's party leader.

However, Agaba also hailed Fubara for standing up to Wike's so-called godfatherism and for showing everyone that they did not have to be held back.

Source: Legit.ng