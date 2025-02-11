Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has opened and closed his case before the Edo state election tribunal sitting in FCT, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, opened and closed his case at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Governor Okpebholo closed the case after calling one witness to testify about overvoting during the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

A witness, Usman Majek, was called upon by Okpebholo’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), at the resumed hearing on Monday, February 10, 2205.

Majek from Usen in the Ovia South-West local government area told the tribunal that he was an All Progressives Congress polling unit agent in the election.

The witness admitted that there was over-voting in his polling unit during cross-examination of the petitioners’ lead counsel, Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN).

APC member and agent also claimed that accreditation and voting took place simultaneously in his unit.

The witness also stated that he complained to the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the result he entered on the result sheet after he signed it.

After Majek’s testimony, Ikpeazu applied to close the defence of his client.

The Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member tribunal granted Ikpeazu’s request as there was no objection from the petitioners (Peoples Democratic Party and Asuerime Ighodalo), the first respondent (INEC) and third respondent (APC) counsel.

The Kpochi-led panel adjourned the hearing till Wednesday, February 12, for APC to open its case.

PDP confident in overturning Edo govern ship result at tribunal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state chapter of the PDP expressed hope in the Nigerian judiciary regarding its governorship candidate's case against the APC.

The PDP predicted that its candidate for the 2024 Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, will emerge victorious against Okpebholo of the APC at the tribunal.

This is as Ighodalo and the PDP closed their case before the state governorship election petition tribunal in Abuja on Monday, February 3, 2205.

