The national treasurer of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, is dead

Oke, the immediate past chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye local government area (LGA) in Lagos state, died on Sunday, February 9

Top public servants like Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo were among the early mourners

Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - The leadership of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) on Monday, February 10, announced the death of its national treasurer, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke.

As reported by TVC News, Oke died on Sunday afternoon, February 9, in Lagos.

Some media reports said he died due to complications from diabetes.

Oke, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was a founding member of SWAGA, a foremost political support group that advocated and mobilised support for Bola Tinubu's emergence as Nigeria's president in 2023.

Oloruntoba Oke's death: Associates mourn

Meanwhile, allies of the late politician expressed their sadness with the news.

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, the chairman board of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), said in a statement:

“In ‘Toba Oke, we have lost a valuable figure, a dedicated, loyal, tireless optimist and believer in the hope for a better Nigeria under the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

"It is our fervent prayer that the Lord will rest his soul, comfort the wife and the children, and comfort the SWAGA family, the political friends and associates of Late Toba Oke”.

In the same vein, some people took to Facebook to mourn the late Oke.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Otunba Olayinka Olabisi Oresile wrote:

"Words failed me. Apostle (Dr.) Oloruntoba Adetunji Oke, immediate past chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye local government

"Rest on till we meet to part no more."

Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo, a member of the house of representatives, Ifako Ijaiye federal constituency, said the community has lost a gem.

Olabinjo said via a press statement:

"We lost a Gem in Ifako Ijaiye. It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I join you in mourning the untimely passing of our dear Apostle, Honorable, Oloruntoba Oke, who left us on Sunday, 9th February 2025, after a brief illness.

"Apostle Oloruntoba Oke was not just a Politician; he was a guiding light, a two termed Executive Chairman of our local government, a servant leader of the people who always put the welfare of the community first. His contributions to the spiritual, social, and political well-being of Ifako Ijaiye will never be forgotten. His dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment to our progress will forever leave an indelible mark in our hearts.

"As we grieve this irreplaceable loss, let us also reflect on the legacy he has left behind—a legacy of service, integrity, and compassion for all.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family especially the wife, children, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May God grant them the strength to bear this painful loss.

Olabinjo concluded:

"To the entire people of Ifako Ijaiye, let us stand together in unity as we honour his memory, and may we find solace in knowing that his work and impact will continue to guide us in the years ahead. May his soul rest in perfect peace. (Amen)."

