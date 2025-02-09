Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have been petitioned over the alleged threat to national stability by Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of ttransportation, and Attahiru Bafarawa, Sokoto state governor.

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) accused Amaechi and Bafarawa of plotting to destabilize Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Arewa youth accuse Rotimi Amaechi and Attahiru Bafarawa of plotting to destabilize Nigeria. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi/Nigeria Police Force/Attahiru Bafarawa

Source: Facebook

The group's national president, Bilal Abdulahi, alleged that Amaechi and Bafarawa are planning a series of mass protests across the northern region.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

“Amaechi and Bafarawa must be held accountable for their attempts to manipulate the populace into causing anarchy. Their actions constitute a clear threat to national security, and the full weight of the law must be brought upon them.”

Abdullahi said the protest would start from Bafarawa's village and spread to Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Katsina states.

The petition signed by its national president, Bilal Abdulahi said the protests, disguised as expressions of grievances over hunger and economic hardship,

He alleged that the protest aims to incite chaos and undermine the credibility of Tinubu's administration.

Abdullahi, who signed the petition claimed that Amaechi is financing Bafarawa, while the ex-Sokoto governor is funding and mobilizing resources to implement the protests.

The group urged the Department of State Services to investigate the plot and those behind it.

According to the group, their actions constitute a clear threat to national security and a "treasonous activity" that must not be tolerated in any democratic society.

“Amaechi and Bafarawa are not interested in national progress. Their goal is to plunge Nigeria into a crisis that will enable them to bargain for relevance.

“They do not care about the millions of Nigerians who will suffer from the economic downturns that may arise from instability.

“They do not care about the investors who will be discouraged, the businesses that will be affected, or the security threats that may emerge from their unreasonable reckless actions.

“Consequently, we urge the security agencies to investigate this plot and those behind it. If their behaviour continues unchecked, it might be disastrous for our nation’s peace and harmony because they are actively gathering resources to carry out their evil schemes, which is no longer just conjecture but verified intelligence."

Source: Legit.ng